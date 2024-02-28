Analysts Offer Predictions for Dutch Bros Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of BROS opened at $29.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.41. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,447,000 after buying an additional 135,918 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $37,166,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,509,177 shares of company stock worth $73,505,079. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

