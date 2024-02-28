Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issued By Roth Capital

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Fox Factory Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,229,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

