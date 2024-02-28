National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $90.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.