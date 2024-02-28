Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $121.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.