Head-To-Head Review: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) vs. Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Stolt-Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $36.07 million 0.65 $130,000.00 -0.18 -14.72 Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A $1.77 21.13

United Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Stolt-Nielsen. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stolt-Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Stolt-Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Maritime pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stolt-Nielsen pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Maritime is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and Stolt-Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Stolt-Nielsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Stolt-Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime -0.25% 0.02% 0.01% Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Stolt-Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Maritime beats Stolt-Nielsen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Stolt-Nielsen

(Get Free Report)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks. In addition, it owns and operates liquid natural gas carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Stolt-Nielsen Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fiducia Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.