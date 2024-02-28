GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

