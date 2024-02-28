Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 541.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

