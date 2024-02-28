American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AEO opened at $23.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

