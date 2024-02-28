Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$178.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

CNR opened at C$177.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$178.38.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0160994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

