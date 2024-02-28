Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.