Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.52.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
