Gear Energy Ltd. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.15.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

