Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $663.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

