Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $26,255,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 80.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

