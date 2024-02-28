FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Photronics, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $27.52 on Monday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,793 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Further Reading

