Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Indivior in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

INDV stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.94 and a beta of 0.41. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 176,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 72,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 746.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,232,000 after buying an additional 2,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Indivior by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

