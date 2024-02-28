Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DPM opened at C$8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.76.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.