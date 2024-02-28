Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
