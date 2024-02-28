Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.25. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

