Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.00. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,416. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.