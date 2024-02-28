Head-To-Head Analysis: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Natura &Co’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $12.84 million N/A -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.66 -$553.91 million N/A N/A

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -9.81% -11.34% -8.31% Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares CCA Industries and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCA Industries and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natura &Co beats CCA Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.