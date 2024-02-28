Financial Comparison: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) vs. Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) and Silverlake Axis (OTCMKTS:SLVFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Silverlake Axis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Silverlake Axis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 39.92 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -4.67 Silverlake Axis N/A N/A N/A $0.11 1.51

Analyst Ratings

Silverlake Axis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverlake Axis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Silverlake Axis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Silverlake Axis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Silverlake Axis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silverlake Axis beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Silverlake Axis

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides software solutions and services. It operates through Software Licensing, Software Project Services, Maintenance and Enhancement Services, Sale of Software and Hardware Products, Insurance Ecosystem Transaction and Services, Retail Transactions Processing, and Others segments. The company offers digital economy solutions in banking, retail, government, payment, and logistics industries; software customization and implementation services; round-the-clock software maintenance support and software enhancement services; cloud computing Software-as-a-Service; and Software-as-a-Service subscription, as well as provides software and hardware products. It operates in South East Asia, North East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. Silverlake Axis Ltd. is a subsidiary of Zezz FundQ Pte. Ltd.

