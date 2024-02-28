Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $41.70

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

