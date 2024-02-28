Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

AGI opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 256,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 189,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

