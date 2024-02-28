SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,171,711 shares of company stock worth $27,807,497 in the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $5,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SentinelOne by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 819,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 607,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 10,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.