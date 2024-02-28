Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $47.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.73.
A number of analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immunovant Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.70.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Immunovant
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.