Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $47.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,289 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

