Northland Capmk Comments on Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $314.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock valued at $52,718,274. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

