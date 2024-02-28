Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

