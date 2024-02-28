Northland Capmk Comments on Enovix Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enovix in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Enovix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Enovix Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 73.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 68.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $3,745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 70.9% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 351,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 145,883 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

