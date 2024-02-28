Century Aluminum Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.30 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $951.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.