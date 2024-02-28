Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $242.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $5,609,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

