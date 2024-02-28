Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Asana has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

