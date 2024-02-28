Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

NYSE:AS opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

