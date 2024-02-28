Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
