FY2024 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. Increased by Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,345,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,906 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Further Reading

