Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

