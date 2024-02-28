Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.58) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

