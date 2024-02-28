Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Head to Head Review

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial -34.17% 3.85% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chester Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.89%.

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capitol Federal Financial $380.96 million 2.01 -$101.66 million ($0.94) -6.11

Chester Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitol Federal Financial.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out -36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction loans, and small business loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; credit cards; mortgage loan; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

