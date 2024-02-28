BrightSpring Health Services (BTSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

