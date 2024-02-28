Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.06 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$67.13 and a 1 year high of C$93.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,656 shares of company stock valued at $37,793,044. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

