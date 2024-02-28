Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GDRX stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

