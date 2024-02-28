Analysts Set Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Price Target at $2.37

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $0.44 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.