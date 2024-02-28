Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,910 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Air Lease by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

