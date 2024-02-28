Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 809,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

