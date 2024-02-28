Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $65.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Nutanix has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $59.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutanix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

