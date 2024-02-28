Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $242.92 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $169.82 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

