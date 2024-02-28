Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

NEM stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,985 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

