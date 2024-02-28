Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.01 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of TD opened at C$80.69 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$75.89 and a 12-month high of C$90.98. The stock has a market cap of C$144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

