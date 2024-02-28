SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

SM Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE SM opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.