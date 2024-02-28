Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.19.

Ero Copper Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ERO opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

