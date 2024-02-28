Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Mister Car Wash, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Mister Car Wash’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $8.03 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $255,677.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

