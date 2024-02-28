Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.09 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

